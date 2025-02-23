Leaked Chat Claims Ashley St Clair Planned To "Seduce" Elon Musk, Billionaire Reacts

Elon Musk has responded to a MAGA influencer's post featuring alleged 2023 texts from Ashley St Clair, in which she reportedly discussed a scheme to seduce the billionaire into a pregnancy plot. "Ellon followed me. I need his rocket babies. I'll take one for the team, seduce Elon, get in a rocket to see what's up," one of the texts read. Another message reportedly read, "I need a caption to seduce Elon Musk."

"I wasn't going to post these, but now Ashely has leaked her private messages with Elon Musk after claiming she 'wanted privacy. ' Here's more proof she planned to baby-trap him," Isabella Moody said as she shared screenshots of the messages.

"She doesn't care about “privacy”. She planned to seduce him by her admission and now she's leaking his texts. Ashley St. Clair is using her 5-month-old BABY as leverage and emotional blackmail to try and control Elon Musk. I hope he doesn't give her an inch" she added.

See the post here:

I agree with @LauraLoomer.



I wasn't going to post these, but now that @stclairashley has leaked her private signal messages with @elonmusk after lying and saying she “wanted privacy”, here's more evidence Ashely planned to baby trap Elon.



She sent me these text messages in May… https://t.co/rfRoXvvNmD pic.twitter.com/GuljKWdy0r — Isabella Moody (@IsabellaIsMoody) February 22, 2025

Reacting to the post, Musk posted a one-word reply: "Woah."

Whoa! — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) February 22, 2025

St Clair has reportedly requested a court order for genetic testing to confirm the paternity of her child with Elon Musk, while also seeking full custody. She has alleged Musk has had minimal involvement, meeting the child only three times and being absent for the birth.

She claims Elon Musk "slid into my DMs" in May 2023. The two reportedly met in person later that month when St Clair's boss, Seth Dillon, CEO of Babylon Bee, interviewed Musk.

Who Is Ashley St Clair?

Ashley St Clair is a conservative political commentator known for her media presence and outspoken views. She authored the children's book Elephants Are Not Birds, published by BRAVE Books. St. Clair has been a vocal advocate for conservative ideologies and has appeared at events alongside prominent right-wing figures