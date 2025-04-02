Advertisement

Leaders of Canada, Mexico Discuss Plan To "Fight Trade Actions" By US

"With challenging times ahead, Prime Minister Carney and President Sheinbaum emphasized the importance of safeguarding North American competitiveness while respecting the sovereignty of each nation," Carney's office said in a statement.

Canadian PM Mark Carney also highlighted his plan to fight unjustified trade actions against Canada.
Ottawa:

Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney spoke with Mexican President Claudia Sheinbaum on Tuesday about Canada's plan to "fight unjustified trade actions" by the United States, the prime minister's office said.

"Prime Minister Carney also highlighted his plan to fight unjustified trade actions against Canada."

Trump, since returning to the White House in January, has announced and delayed tariffs on Canada and Mexico. He has also proposed hitting global trading partners with reciprocal tariffs on Wednesday.

