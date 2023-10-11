Last Pieces Of Titanic Submersible Recovered By US Coast Guard

Recovered human remains sent for analysis by medical experts.

Human remains and remnants from the Titan submersible, which tragically exploded while en route to explore the Titanic wreck in the Atlantic Ocean, have been retrieved by the US Coast Guard. These items constitute the final parts of the ill-fated submersible, which claimed the lives of all five crew members during its deep-sea mission.

Also Read | Video: Viral Animation Of Titan Sub Disaster - 6 Million Views In 12 Days

Coast Guard officials told The BBC on Tuesday that the additional parts of the craft were recovered from the sea floor last week and taken to a US port. Medical officials will analyze the human remains. Although the Titan submersible was described as "experimental" by OceanGate, the company that built it, the sub made several dives to the Titanic wreck, which lies 3,800m (12,467ft) below sea level in the North Atlantic Ocean.

Also Read | Movie On Titan Submersible In The Works, 3 Months After Tragedy

The news portal reported that the company's chief executive, Stockton Rush, was aboard the doomed vessel, which imploded under the intense pressure of the water. The other four passengers who died on board were: British-Pakistani businessman Shahzada Dawood, 48; his son Suleman, 19; British businessman Hamish Harding, 58; and Paul-Henry Nargeolet, 77, a former French navy diver.

The collection and transportation of the remaining components were completed last Wednesday.

According to The BBC, an ongoing global inquiry into the tragedy is underway, and the Coast Guard has announced that a public hearing will be scheduled at a later time.