'Last Ball' Tomorrow, 172 Needed To Win, Imran Khan Needs Miracle

Imran Khan needs 172 votes to foil the Opposition's bid to topple him.

Pakistan's embattled Prime Minister Imran Khan, who has promised to bowl an inswing yorker against Opposition leaders for tabling a no-confidence motion against him, is now facing the prospect of being run out in the number game in Parliament on Sunday with key allies deserting him and a sizeable number of rebel lawmakers vowing to vote against him.

Khan, who came to power in 2018 with promises to create a ‘Naya Pakistan', is at a critical juncture of his political career as he has lost majority after defection from his Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf party. Two of his allied parties also withdrew their support and joined the ranks of the rejuvenated Opposition.

The 69-year-old cricketer-turned politician is facing the no-confidence motion, which was tabled by the Leader of the Opposition in the National Assembly Shehbaz Sharif on March 28. The National Assembly is scheduled to vote on the no-trust motion on Sunday.

Khan needs 172 votes in the lower house of 342 to foil the Opposition's bid to topple him. However, the Opposition claims it has the support of 175 lawmakers and the prime minister should immediately resign.

A defiant Khan has said that he will not resign despite losing the majority and insisted that he will "fight till the last ball" and face the vote of no-confidence in the National Assembly on Sunday.

Hours before the voting, Khan urged the country's youth to stage "peaceful protests" against a "foreign conspiracy" allegedly hatched against his government. He told them that he has "more than one plan" for Sunday's crucial vote on the no-confidence motion.

During a live question and answer session, Khan said right now Pakistan is standing on a "decisive point." "The politics of Pakistan has reached a point today where the nation has to decide where you want to take the country. A society that stands with honesty and justice takes a new life. But when a society becomes neutral, it begins supporting the bad," he said.

"There's a conspiracy against the government right now and it has been proven that politicians are being bought like goats to topple the government," he alleged. The conspiracy started abroad and some politicians in the country are helping these people abroad, he said.

Khan said he will take legal action against those who "betrayed the nation". "I met my lawyers today and we have a plan. We wont let them go free. All of them will be punished. We will decide by tonight the kind of legal action we want to take against them." Khan has described the rebel lawmakers as "traitors" and said that they will be branded as such for the rest of their lives as he pleaded with them to come back and foil the Opposition's attempt to topple his government.

Addressing the youth of the country, Khan said: "You don't have to sit silently [because] if you stay quiet, you will be on the side of the bad. I want you to protest and speak up against this conspiracy — not for me but for your future.

"I want you to come out and protest today and tomorrow. Come out for peaceful protests," he said. However, Khan made it clear that he does not want any criticism of the Pakistan Army.

"We need this army. It has sacrificed for us. I want you to not criticise the army," he said.

No Pakistani prime minister has ever completed a full five-year term in office. Also, no prime minister in Pakistan's history has ever been ousted through a no-confidence motion, and Khan is the third premier to face the challenge.

Since coming to power in 2018, Khan has miserably failed to address the basic problem of keeping the prices of commodities in control, allowing the Opposition to target his government as inefficient.

On Friday, Khan claimed he has credible information that his life is in danger but asserted that he is not afraid.

In an interview with ARY News, Khan also revealed that the “establishment” (the Pakistani military) gave him three options - no-confidence vote, early elections or resignation as the Prime Minister.

"I said early elections are the best option… I could never think of resigning… and for no-trust motion, I believe that I will fight till the last minute,” he said.

Pakistan Army chief Gen Qamar Javed Bajwa has at least twice met Prime Minister Khan this week.

The powerful Pakistan Army, which has ruled the coup-prone country for more than half of its 73 plus years of existence, has hitherto wielded considerable power in the matters of security and foreign policy.

A highly placed source in the federal government has told PTI that backdoor talks between the government and the joint Opposition are underway on the issue of no-confidence motion against Khan.

"Talks are focused on one-point - the joint opposition withdraws the no-trust motion against Khan and in return he dissolves the National Assembly calling for fresh elections," the source said, adding that the "top man in the establishment may be a guarantor" if the understanding between the two reaches.

Khan has accused the Opposition of playing in foreign hands and indicated that if he survived the no-confidence vote, he would call for early elections.

He has termed the opposition parties, Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) and Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP), as a “disgrace" to the country and said it was due their policies in the past that a foreign power was openly calling for regime change in Pakistan.

Khan, one of the fastest bowlers in the world during his cricketing career and one of the pioneers of the reverse swing bowling technique, last month said that he will take three wickets with one inswing yorker, referring to three top Opposition leaders – PML-N president Shehbaz Sharif, PPP Co-chairman Asif Ali Zardari and Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam chief Maulana Fazlur Rehman.

The prime minister has reiterated what he had said in a televised address to the nation on March 31 that a foreign country not only expressed disapproval over his premiership but also demanded that he be ousted through a no-confidence vote so that Pakistan be “forgiven”.

Meanwhile, the Dawn newspaper, in an editorial noted that Khan Khan seems willing to go to any lengths in his determination to convert his looming defeat in Sunday's vote of no-confidence into a moment of political martyrdom.

"One hopes that the prime minister is not simply trying to create panic among his supporters, many of whom have already issued passionate calls for rallies and demonstrations ahead of the Sunday vote.

