Korean Singer Choi Sung Bong Dies At 33

Korean singer Choi Sung-bong, who rose to fame after taking second place in Korea's Got Talent in 2011, has died by suicide, Seoul police said on Wednesday. He was 33.

The singer was found dead by police at his home in the Yeoksam-dong district in southern Seoul at 9.41 am on Tuesday, The Korea Times reported.

The controversial singer landed a big spot on Korea's Got Talent in 2011. He also got a record deal with the Korean label Bong Bong Company and later published a bestselling memoir about his journey from an impoverished youth to internet fame.

However, in 2021, his career took a dark turn after he raised a fundraising campaign saying he was fighting multiple forms of cancer and needed money for treatment. It was later revealed that it was a hoax.

The singer also confessed his wrongdoings and promised to return the donations he received.

Police believe that the singer killed himself, considering the situation at his home and a note he uploaded to his YouTube channel the day before to imply a suicide, the media outlet reported.

The note read, "I sincerely apologize to all who suffered from my foolish mistake." The note added that all donations were returned.



