King Charles Once Built A Town: 8 Interesting Facts On New Monarch

Before becoming the King, Charles was the longest-serving heir to the British throne. (File)

King Charles III on Saturday became England's new monarch after his mother's death on Thursday. As Brits continue to grieve the loss of their longest-serving monarch, Charles took over the reins of the crown. As the mourning period passes by, many are curious to know what the new King brings with him. The curiosity around his past and personal life has been growing.

Here's a compilation of interesting facts and incidents connected to the new British King's life:

Third British Monarch to go by the name 'King Charles'

King Charles I succeeded his father James I in 1625 as the King of England and Scotland. His acts during his reign enraged his Parliament, sparked the English Civil War, and ultimately ended in his execution in 1649. King Charles II was the king of Great Britain and Ireland from 1660 until he died in 1685.

Longest-serving heir to the throne

Born on November 14, 1948, Charles, before being proclaimed as the King, was the longest-serving heir to the throne. He's also the oldest person to accede to the crown.

He once built a town

Poundbury is the name of the town, situated in Dorchester, England. Charles wanted the town to be a blend of traditional architecture and modern urban planning because he has a long history of interest in urban planning and development.

First heir to the throne to get a divorce

In 1996, Charles was the first heir to the throne to have been granted a divorce. He was married to Lady Diana Spencer. A year later, Princess Diana died in a car accident in Paris. As a result, Prince Charles was exempt from the Church of England's remarriage limitations, even though Camilla Parker Bowles and Prince Charles were legally married in 2005 after the law had already been established in 2002.

Best-selling painter

Charles is also an accomplished painter. In fact, he is among the best-selling living painters in the UK. People Magazine reports that King Charles mainly creates watercolour landscapes, and since 1997, sales of his artwork have brought nearly $3 million. Charles gives the Prince of Wales' charitable foundation the money from the sale. His lithographs can sell for anything between $3,600 and over $21,000.

Love for farming and gardening

King Charles loves farming and gardening. He farms alone and has a green thumb of his own. He even acknowledged that he communicates with (and instructs) the plants at his farm, according to People Magazine. He loves the environment so much that he has a company 'Duchy Originals', which distributes food and goods produced ethically, and is an advocate of organic farming. He modified his vintage Aston Martin car so it could run on bioethanol fuel, made from English wine.

First heir to the throne to get a University degree

Unlike Queen Elizabeth II or any other heir to the throne before him, he was not home-schooled. In fact, he was the first heir to the throne who earned a university degree. He attended the University of Cambridge in 1967.

Admitting adultery during interview

During an interview to British journalist Jonathan Dimbleby, Charles had admitted to committing adultery during his marriage to Princess Diana.