King Charles' First Address This Evening As Britain Mourns Queen

King Charles III became monarch immediately after the death of his mother.

King Charles III will address the nation at 1700 GMT, House of Commons Speaker Lindsay Hoyle said Friday following the new monarch's ascent to the throne on the death of his mother.

Hoyle said a special session of the House, called to pay tribute to Elizabeth II, would be suspended at 6:00 pm "while his Majesty the King makes his broadcast to the nation".

King Charles III was on Friday due to address his new subjects, as Britain was plunged into mourning by the death of Queen Elizabeth II, ending a history-making 70-year reign.

Charles, 73, became monarch immediately after the death of his mother at her Scottish Highland retreat on Thursday, sparking tributes at home and abroad.

He is due to return to London from Balmoral, where the 96-year-old queen died "peacefully" after a year-long period of ill health and decline.

Details of his inaugural address, set to be pre-recorded, were not immediately released by the palace, but are part of 10 days of detailed pre-prepared plans honed over decades.

Also on Friday, the new king is expected to hold his first audience with Prime Minister Liz Truss, who was only appointed on Tuesday in one of the queen's last ceremonial acts before her death.

He was also due to meet officials in charge of his accession and the elaborate arrangements for his mother's set-piece funeral.

He will decide on the length of the royal household's period of mourning, which is expected to last a month, while the UK government will observe 10 days of official remembrance when limited business is conducted.