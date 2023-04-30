Camilla To Wear Queen Elizabeth's Coronation Robe For Crowning Ceremony. See Pics

King Charles' Coronation is scheduled to take place on May 6 at Westminster Abbey.

King Charles III's wife Camilla will wear the coronation robes made for Queen Elizabeth II when she is crowned Queen Consort on May 6. On Saturday, Buckingham Palace released new photos of the coronation robes that King Charles and Camilla will wear for the ceremony at Westminster Abbey.

Following the tradition, King Charles and Camilla will wear two different robes each - the Robes of State and the Robes of Estate. According to The Independent, while Robes of State will be worn on arrival at Westminster Abbey, the Robes of Estate will be worn as the duo leave at the end of the service.

"A first glimpse before Coronation day," the official account of the Royal Family wrote on Instagram while sharing a series of images of the robes.

The pictures show the Royal School of Needlework's embroidery team conserving The King's Robe of State, which will be worn by King Charles upon his arrival at Westminster Abbey, and Camilla's Robe of Estate, which will be worn after she is crowned.

According to The Independent, the King will wear his grandfather George VI's Robes of State and Estate from the 1937 coronation, which are nearly 90 years old and have been conserved and prepared for the occasion. Camilla, on the other hand, will wear the late Queen's crimson Robe of State which was made for Elizabeth II's coronation in 1953, and has been conserved with adjustments. It features a train of 5.5 metres.

One brand new Robe of Estate has also been made for the Queen Consort to wear at the ceremony. The new robe has been designed in purple velvet to match the King's. It has been hand embroidered by the Royal School of Needlework.

The robe pays tribute to the King by incorporating delphiniums - one of his favourite flowers which is also Camilla's birth month flower - and in memory of Elizabeth II includes the late Queen's favourite bloom, lily of the valley. It also features national emblems - the rose, thistle and shamrock.

