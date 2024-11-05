Kim Kardashian Slammed For Wearing Princess Diana's $200,000 Cross Necklace

Kim Kardashian, the American media personality and socialite, is known for making bold statements by wearing iconic fashion artefacts. Over the years, she has worn pieces once owned by Marilyn Monroe, Janet Jackson, and Jackie Kennedy, among others. On Saturday, Ms Kardashian debuted another piece of cultural history: a diamond-studded cross pendant that was a favourite of Princess Diana. She wore the striking piece at the LACMA Art + Film Gala in Los Angeles.

Ms Kardashian acquired the pendant for approximately $212,000 in a Sotheby's auction in January 2023, securing it in the final moments of bidding. Her appearance at the event marked the first public outing of the necklace since Diana's passing in 1997.

The pendant, crafted by British court jewellers Garrard in the early 20th century, measures 5.4 inches by 3.7 inches, with approximately 5.25 carats of diamonds. In the 1980s, it was purchased by the late Palestinian-British businessman Naim Attallah, who loaned it to Diana several times- most famously for a 1987 charity gala where she paired the bold piece with a matching maroon velvet gown by Catherine Walker.

Ms Kardashian opted for a different styling, shortening the pearl chain and layering it with other jewellery, including a six-strand pearl choker. Rather than matching her outfit to the pendant's amethyst colour, she used it as a pop of colour against an all-white ensemble.

However, her choice of a plunging neckline and the sacred symbolism of the Renaissance-style cross has sparked mixed reactions online. Some feel the daring cut clashes with the religious nature of the piece, while others are concerned about Ms Kardashian's access to historical treasures and the risk of potential damage.

Kim Kardashian is facing backlash for wearing Princess Diana's $200K cross necklace for the first time 👀 pic.twitter.com/h3byhMQJVn — FearBuck (@FearedBuck) November 4, 2024

"Why are we still giving this woman precious heirlooms like Diana's necklace after she broke Marilyn's dress," a user wrote on Instagram.

Another user wrote, "Kim Kardashian can't be compared with a single hair of Princess Diana. This is Class vs Trash."

"Just because you can buy something doesn't mean you should. Some items carry historical significance that money can't measure," the third user commented on X.

