Kim Jong Un Says North Korea Will Respond To Threats With Nuclear Weapons

Kim Jong Un vowed that his country will respond to continued threats by using nuclear weapons.

North Korean leader Kim Jong Un vowed that his country will respond to continued threats by using nuclear weapons, state news agency KCNA reported Saturday, a day after Pyongyang fired an intercontinental ballistic missile.

Kim said that Pyongyang "will resolutely react to nukes with nuclear weapons and to total confrontation with all-out confrontation," the KCNA report said, adding that Kim oversaw the missile launch in person.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)