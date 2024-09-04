Kim Jong Un Executes 30 Officials For Failing To Prevent Deaths During Floods: Report

The executions reportedly took place late last month.

Several South Korean media reports suggest that North Korean leader Kim Jong Un ordered the execution of up to 30 officials, allegedly due to their failure to prevent devastating flooding and landslides. The disasters reportedly resulted in approximately 1,000 deaths. According to a report by South Korea's Chosun TV, citing a North Korean official, Kim Jong Un called for ''strict punishment'' to be meted out to those deemed responsible for the ''unacceptable loss'' of life caused by the recent flooding. Officials were also charged with corruption and dereliction of duty. The executions reportedly took place late last month.

''It has been determined that 20 to 30 cadres in the flood-stricken area were executed at the same time late last month,'' the official was quoted as saying.

Although the identities of the executed officials remain undisclosed, the North Korean Central News Agency (KCNA) reported that Kang Bong-hoon, the secretary of the Chagang Province Provincial Party Committee since 2019, was among the leaders removed from their positions by Kim Jong-un.

In July, severe rainfall triggered landslides and flooding in North Korea, affecting over 4,000 homes and leaving 15,000 residents displaced. Kim Jong Un himself visited the affected areas and stated that it would take several months to rebuild and restore the neighbourhoods that were completely inundated by the floods. The government also provided shelter in Pyongyang facilities for 15,400 people, including vulnerable groups such as mothers, children, the elderly, and disabled soldiers.

However, the North Korean leader denied reports of a high death toll from the flooding, dismissing the claims as "false rumours." He accused South Korea of spreading these rumours as part of a deliberate "smear campaign" designed to damage North Korea's international reputation.

Lee Il-gyu, a former North Korean diplomat at the International Korean Peninsula Forum remarked, "Even though there was recent flood damage, they were dismissed for social security reasons, and the executives themselves are so anxious that they don't know when their necks will fall off."

According to the Korea Times, North Korea's public executions have surged dramatically since the COVID-19 pandemic. Before the pandemic, the country typically saw around 10 public executions per year. However, that number has skyrocketed to approximately 100 annual public executions, representing a tenfold increase.