US Woman Who Drowned Her 2 Sons In 1994 Denied Parole

Susan Smith, who has served 30 years of a life sentence for killing her two young sons by rolling her car into a South Carolina lake, was unanimously denied parole despite her plea claiming "God has forgiven" her for the killings.

In an emotional hearing, the seven-member South Carolina Board of Paroles and Pardons on Wednesday decided unanimously that Smith should remain in prison, while she sobbed and begged to let her go, The New York Post reported.

Testifying on her own behalf, Smith apologised for the murders but refused to claim full responsibility for her actions and blamed others for the decision she made.

“I am a Christian and I know that God has forgiven me,” Smith told the board, before begging the panel to “show the same kind of mercy.”

She later begged the panel to "show the same kind of mercy."

Wiping her tears, Smith claimed she knew what she did was "horrible," adding that she would "give anything if I could go back and change it”.

"I love Michael and Alex with all my heart," added Smith, who can now apply for parole every two years.

Her former husband, David, also addressed the board and said 30 years was not long enough for the crime Smith committed.

"That's only 15 years per child. Her own children. That's just not enough," he said and urged the board to deny her parole.

"I will be here every two years going forward to ensure that their death doesn't go in vain," he added.

According to CNN, Smith is currently serving a life sentence at the Leath Correctional Institution. She confessed to driving her vehicle into the Union County lake in 1994 while 3-year-old Michael and 14-month-old Alex were still strapped to their seats.

During her time in prison, Smith has faced disciplinary action multiple times. This includes two separate sexual encounters with corrections officers, besides incidents of self-harm and possession of marijuana. Recently, she even gave information about her ex-husband and family to a documentary producer.