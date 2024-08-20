'Kill Bill', 'Reservoir Dogs' Actor Michael Madsen Arrested For Domestic Violence

'Reservoir Dogs' actor Michael Madsen has been arrested for domestic battery. (File Photo)

Actor Michael Madsen, who is known for his work in Quentin Tarantino films such as 'Kill Bill: Volume 1', 'Kill Bill: Volume 2' and 'Reservoir Dogs', was arrested in Malibu on charges of domestic battery following "a disagreement between" the actor and his wife, DeAnna Madsen.

Authorities based at the Malibu Sheriff's Station responded to a call and the 66-year-old actor was arrested for a domestic battery misdemeanour under Penal Code 243(e)(1) of the US law, which means force or violence was allegedly used against a cohabitant, reports Variety.

"It was a disagreement between Michael and his wife, which we hope resolves positively for them both," a representative for Madsen said in a statement.

As per Variety, the actor is no longer in custody after posting a $20,000 bond. Michael Madsen married DeAnna Morgan in 1996 in Ocho Rios, Jamaica while he was on a break from shooting Donnie Brasco. Together they had three sons, Luke, Kalvin and Hudson. Hudson died by suicide in January 2022.

The actor made a splash in Quentin Tarantino's 1992 debut thriller 'Reservoir Dogs', which featured Madsen as Mr Blonde, the live-wire criminal that famously danced to Stealer Wheel's 'Stuck in the Middle With You' while mutilating a hostage police officer captured during a heist gone wrong.

The actor has played roles across Tarantino's films, playing the washed-up assassin Budd in 'Kill Bill: Volume 1', 'Kill Bill: Volume 2', the deceitful cowboy Joe Gage in 'The Hateful Eight' and a conspicuous cameo in the director's latest, 'Once Upon a Time… in Hollywood'.

Madsen has been a genre regular over his career, with credits including 'Thelma and Louise', 'Donnie Brasco', 'Sin City', 'Mulholland Falls', 'Wyatt Earp' and 'Iguana'. In recent years, he has worked steadily across numerous direct-to-video productions.



(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)