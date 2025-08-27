"Kids Were Literally Praying...": Mayor's Emotional Outburst After US Shooting

A gunman opened fire at a Minneapolis Catholic school, where children were praying, killing two and injuring 17 others before killing himself, officials said. Of the 17 injured, 14 were children.

The incident occurred as school years are starting across the United States. Two children aged 8 and 10 years old were killed.

Minneapolis Police Chief Brian O'Hara at the news conference, said that the gunman, armed with a rifle, shotgun and pistol, shot the children through the church windows while they were at Mass.

The shooter has been identified as Robin Westman, who was in his early 20s.

The Police Chief said officers immediately responded to reports of the shooting, entered the church, rendered first aid and rescued some of the children hiding throughout the building as other emergency responders arrived.

Minneapolis Mayor Jacob Frey was also present at the news conference with the police chief. He said, "Don't just say this is about thoughts and prayers right now. These kids were literally praying. It was the first week of school. They were in a church." He added, "They should be playing on the playground. They should be able to go to school or church in peace without the fear or risk of violence."

US President Donald Trump in a post on Truth Social said that he had been briefed regarding the "tragic shooting" and that White House continues to monitor the situation. "The White House will continue to monitor this terrible situation. Please join me in praying for everyone involved!", Trump wrote.

Governor of Minnesota, Tim Walz also wrote on social media that he had been briefed about the shooting and that he is "praying for our kids and teachers whose first week of school was marred by this horrific act of violence".

