Kidnapped By Hamas, Pet Dog Reunited With Israeli Family After 18 Months

A dog taken by Hamas during the October 7, 2023, attack has been reunited with its owner.

Rachel Dancyg was overcome with emotions on Wednesday when she embraced her three-year-old Cavalier King Charles Spaniel, Billy, who had been missing since the day Hamas militants forecefully entered her home in Kibbutz Nir Oz.

In October 2023, Ms Dancyg had hidden in a saferoom, but her ex-husband, Alex Dancyg, 76, and her brother, Itzhak Elgarat, 69, were both abducted. Both were later confirmed dead in captivity.

Billy, however, survived. She was found last week in the southern Gaza city of Rafah - about 15 km from the kibbutz - by IDF reserve soldier Aviad Shapira. Speaking to Israeli television, Mr Shapira said he spotted her wandering near his troops. "I said 'shalom' and she jumped on me," he told AP.

He noticed the dog seemed drawn to Hebrew speakers. "She immediately gravitated towards our unit and didn't leave our side," he said. "I had a feeling she didn't belong in Gaza."

Mr Shapira, who has served more than 300 days in Gaza, cared for the dog for four days. He even got approval to bring her back to Israel, where Billy celebrated Passover (a Jewish holiday) with his family. A scan at the vet revealed Billy's microchip and true identity - she belonged to Ms Dancyg.

Mr Shapira then made the call to her. "I couldn't believe it. I asked for a photo. I was really confused," Ms Dancyg's daughter told AP.

"It's a miracle," Ms Dancyg said. "It doesn't make sense ... People didn't survive. How did she?"

"We were in complete shock," Ms Dancyg's son-in-law told Ynet. "Overwhelmed with emotion."

The family believed Billy was gone forever and adopted another dog of the same breed. "Now the two dogs will live together with us. It's a miracle from heaven," he said.

Now stroking Billy on her lap, Rachel Dancyg said the dog appears happy to be home but is visibly affected by her ordeal. She seems disoriented and has lost weight, she said.