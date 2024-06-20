Inside North Korea And Russia's Landmark Defence Deal: Key Points

The pact was signed by North Korean Leader Kim Jong Un and Russian President Vladimir Putin (file).

North Korea's state media on Thursday unveiled the full text of a mutual defence pact signed a day ago by its leader Kim Jong Un and Russian President Vladimir Putin, which Kim said would elevate bilateral ties to something akin to an "alliance".

Formally named "Treaty on the Comprehensive Strategic Partnership", the pact takes effect upon ratification unless either side suspends it.

Here are some key points of the agreement:

- Develop a permanent partnership based on the principles of mutual respect for national sovereignty, non-aggression on territory, non-interference in internal affairs and equality, as well as other international legal principles.

- Aim for global strategic stability and a fair and equal new international order, and strengthen strategic and tactical cooperation.

- Activate communication channels without delay if either side faces a direct threat of potential armed aggression.

- Immediately provide military and other assistance using all available means if either side is in a state of war, in line with Article 51 of the U.N. Charter, which covers the individual or collective right of states to self-defence against armed attack.

- Not sign any treaty with a third country that infringes on the other side's core interests, or allow territories to be used by a third country seeking to violate the other's security and sovereignty.

- Support peace-loving policies to protect sovereignty, security and stability, and actively cooperate in building a just and multipolar new world order.

- Cooperate at the U.N. and other international organisations on issues of mutual interest and security, and support each other's accession to relevant entities.

- Prepare measures to take joint actions to strengthen defence capabilities with the aim of preventing war and ensuring regional and international peace and security.

- Work together to tackle challenges and threats on the areas of strategic significance, including food, energy security, information and communication technology, climate change, health and supply chains.

- Expand cooperation in trade, economy, investment and science and technology, support both sides' special or free economic zones, and develop exchanges and joint research in science and technology, including space, biology, peaceful use of nuclear energy, artificial intelligence and information technology.

- Support regional and cross-border cooperation, and create favourable conditions for establishing direct economic and trade links between both sides' border regions, such as by forming business bodies and holding forums and exhibitions.

- Strengthen exchanges in agriculture, education, health, sports, culture and tourism, and seek cooperation in environmental protection, natural disaster prevention and elimination of their consequences.

- Promote mutual recognition of product standards, test records and quality certificates, and develop expert training and exchanges of test results.

- Protect the legal rights and interests of the other party's legal entities and citizens, and cooperate in providing legal assistance, extradition and transfer of persons, as well as returning assets obtained through criminal methods.

- Deepen exchanges of legislative and law enforcement institutions.

- Oppose unilateral coercive measures targeting each side as illegal and in violation of the U.N. Charter and international legal norms, and coordinate efforts to block them.

- Work together to tackle challenges and threats in the areas of international terrorism, extremism, transnational organised crimes, human trafficking, hostage-taking, illegal immigration, illegal flows of funds, money laundering, financing for dissemination of weapons of mass destruction, illegal acts that pose a threat to the safety of civil aviation and maritime navigation, and production and distribution of drugs and psychotropic products.

- Promote cooperation on information security, advocate equal rights in managing information and communication networks, and oppose the misuse of such technologies to tarnish the dignity and image of sovereign countries and infringe on their rights.

- Promote cooperation in the field of public affairs and publication, and encourage the dissemination of each other's literature.

- Supply objective information about each other, and work together to combat false information and provocative propaganda activities.

