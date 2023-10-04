US House Speaker Kevin McCarthy Ousted By His Party In Historic Vote

Kevin McCarthy was ousted from his role as speaker of the US House of Representatives Tuesday.

Kevin McCarthy was axed from his role as speaker of the US House of Representatives Tuesday in a ruthless overthrow by far-right Republican lawmakers furious over his cooperation with Democrats.

For the first time in its 234-year history, the House backed a resolution "to vacate the office of the speaker" with a 216-210 vote setting the stage for an unprecedented contest to replace McCarthy a year before the presidential election.

