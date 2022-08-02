Kentucky Floods: 37 Killed, Several Missing, Say Police

Power, water, and transportation infrastructure were also disrupted in flood.

The number of deaths in flood-ravaged Kentucky, United States has climbed to 37, as rescue officials continue to search for missing persons. They were unable to enter places left isolated after floodwater washed away bridges and submerged villages, according to a report in CNN.

We are ending the day with more heartbreaking news out of Eastern Kentucky. We can confirm the death toll has now risen to 37, with so many more still missing. Let us pray for these families and come together to wrap our arms around our fellow Kentuckians. ^AB — Governor Andy Beshear (@GovAndyBeshear) August 1, 2022

Governor Andy Beshear took to Twitter to announce the toll on Tuesday and wrote, "We are ending the day with more heartbreaking news out of Eastern Kentucky. We can confirm the death toll has now risen to 37, with so many more still missing. Let us pray for these families and come together to wrap our arms around our fellow Kentuckians."

According to officials, the casualty count might gradually rise, with "hundreds of unaccounted for persons," as the governor stated earlier in the day at a press conference in Frankfort.

The governor has been observed to be highly active on social media, providing people with hourly updates on current events. He has also shared information on police officers who are filing missing person reports in the flooded area of Eastern Kentucky.

More than 12,000 households remain without electricity and at least 300 individuals were accommodated in shelters, reported CBS News.

The governor previously announced that flooding last week washed down highways, ruined bridges, and washed away entire homes, displacing thousands of Kentuckians.

Power, water, and transportation infrastructure were also disrupted. Some of it has yet to be restored, but mobile service is returning in some of the state's hardest-hit areas, according to the governor, which may let individuals reconnect with loved ones they have yet to call.