"Starmer Is Utterly Despicable": Musk Amid Row Over Child Rapes In UK

US billionaire and key Donald Trump ally Elon Musk called Britain's premier Keir Starmer "utterly despicable" in an escalating row over child rape crimes in northern England.

Musk attacked the prime minister on X, writing that "...Starmer repeatedly ignored the pleas of vast numbers of little girls and their parents, in order to secure political support. Starmer is utterly despicable."



