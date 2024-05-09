''Keep Your Phone On 24 Hours': Chinese Executive Sparks Outrage After She Glorifies Overwork

She also threatened retaliation against subordinates who complained about her management

Work-life balance is a key part of a productive work environment, which can improve your physical and mental health. Recently, a top PR executive at Chinese internet giant Baidu sparked public outrage after her controversial videos glorifying overworking culture went viral on Chinese social media, BBC reported.

Qu Jing, Baidu's vice president and head of the public relations department, posted four videos on TikTok's Chinese sister Douyin, endorsing a tough workplace culture. In the first video, she criticized employees who refused to go on long business trips, stating she had "no obligation to know if employees are crying.''

"Why do I have to consider the family of an employee? I am not her mother-in-law!" she asked in one video. "If you are not satisfied with your job, you can resign. I will approve it immediately," she added.

In another video, she said: "If you work in public relations, don't expect weekends off. Keep your phone on 24 hours a day, always ready to respond.''

She also threatened retaliation against subordinates who complained about her management. "I can make it impossible for you to find a job in this industry with just a short essay," she wrote.

Her videos spread like wildfire with users slamming her for aggressive and insensitive approach.

''In her voice and her tone, there's deep indifference to and lack of empathy for the common plight of her colleagues. This is what the bosses are thinking, and she was merely saying it out aloud,'' a China tech analyst told CNN.

After widespread public anger, the four videos posted by Ms Jing were deleted. Posting an apology, she said her videos did not represent Baidu's stance and that she had not sought the company's consent before posting them.

''I have carefully read all the opinions and comments from various platforms, and many criticisms are very pertinent. I deeply reflect on and humbly accept them,'' Ms Jing wrote on WeChat, China's most popular social media app.

"I apologise that the inappropriate videos led to the public's misunderstanding of my company's values and corporate culture. There were many inappropriate and unsuitable points in the videos, which led to misunderstandings about the company's values and corporate culture, causing serious harm I will learn from my mistakes improve the way I communicate, and care more for my colleagues," she added.