Nepal On The Boil, PM KP Sharma Oli Refuses To Lift Ban On Social Media Apps: Sources

Nepal Prime Minister KP Sharma Oli has refused to lift the ongoing ban on 26 social media and communication apps, violent protests over which have resulted in at least 19 deaths so far, according to sources.

At the Nepal Cabinet meeting held on Monday, Health and Population Minister Pradeep Paudel suggested that the ban on social media should be lifted. Prime Minister Oli maintained that the government's decision was correct and could not be reconsidered, a minister was quoted as saying by sources.

Prime Minister Oli's statement came even as the Nepal Congress office bearers' meeting pressed for the immediate reopening of social media.

According to a minister present at the meeting, Home Minister Ramesh Lekhak submitted his resignation while drawing the Prime Minister's attention to the issue of lifting the social media ban. According to sources, he said, "Many lives have been lost. Taking moral responsibility, I have resigned. The party has already decided to reopen social media, and I would like to draw your attention to this matter."

Mr Paudel also took a firm stance in favor of reopening social media during the meeting, sources said. Since the Cabinet did not reach a decision, Nepal Congress president Sher Bahadur Deuba is travelling to Baluwatar to meet Oli.

Several social media sites - including Facebook, YouTube and X - have been inaccessible in Nepal since Friday after the government blocked 26 unregistered platforms, leaving users angry and confused.

Police used rubber bullets, tear gas, water cannon and batons when the demonstrators pushed through barbed wire and tried to storm into a restricted area near parliament.

The district administration imposed a curfew in several key areas of Kathmandu, including the parliament, the president's residence and Singha Durbar, which houses the prime minister's office.

Similar protests were organised in other districts across the country.

The United Nations demanded a swift and transparent probe of the violence. "We are shocked by the killings and injury of protesters in Nepal today and urge a prompt and transparent investigation," UN rights office spokeswoman Ravina Shamdasani said in a statement.

Amnesty International also called for an investigation, and said live ammunition had been used against protesters.

Nepal has restricted access to popular online platforms in the past. The government blocked access to the Telegram messaging app in July, citing a rise in online fraud and money laundering. It lifted a nine-month ban on TikTok in August last year after the platform agreed to comply with Nepali regulations.