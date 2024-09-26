Kate Middleton Spoke To Prince Harry After Spotting Worrying Signs: Report

Prince Harry celebrated his 40th birthday on September 15, receiving warm wishes from his sister-in-law Kate Middleton and brother Prince William on social media.

Reports indicate that Kate played a significant role in composing the birthday greeting shared on the official accounts of the Prince and Princess of Wales.

They posted a heartfelt message on X (formerly Twitter), celebrating Harry's special day.

The message read: “Wishing a Happy 40th Birthday to The Duke of Sussex!”

Wishing a Happy 40th Birthday to The Duke of Sussex! https://t.co/ZKJbYDmV6L — The Prince and Princess of Wales (@KensingtonRoyal) September 15, 2024

According to a report in the Daily Express, an insider said that Kate, who worried about the Duke of Sussex feeling “homesick,” was behind this kind gesture.

This public acknowledgement didn't go unnoticed among royal observers, given the ongoing tensions between the brothers. The Daily Express, citing a source, reported that Kate was the “driving force” behind reaching out to Harry, “as she slowly makes good on her vow to restore some kind of peace and forgiveness between the estranged royal and his family before it's too late.”

Despite the geography separating them, she ensured Harry received a birthday call and a thoughtful gift to celebrate the occasion. “She (Kate) told William in no uncertain terms that this is not the time for resentment, they needed to show the world that love and family are front and centre of their values, but more importantly she wanted Harry to have this message on his big day,” The Daily Express quoted the insider as saying. The source also added the outreach meant a great deal to Harry.



Living in California with the Duchess of Sussex and their children, Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet, Harry celebrated his special day with family before reportedly heading out for a gathering with friends. The birthday messages marked the first public acknowledgement from the royal family since 2021, following Harry's controversial claims about the family in his interview with Oprah and in his memoir, Spare.