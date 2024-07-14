Kate Middleton Attends Wimbledon Finals With Daughter Amid Cancer Battle

Kate Middleton in a purple dress attends Wimbledon finals with her her 9-year-old daughter Charlotte

Catherine, Princess of Wales, attended the Wimbledon Men's final in London on Sunday as she continues her cancer recovery, waving to the cheering Centre Court crowd as she took her seat.

The princess is also due to present the trophy to the winner of the final, which sees Serbian all-time great Novak Djokovic going up against defending Spanish champion Carlos Alcaraz.

The 42-year-old, wearing a purple dress, was accompanied by her 9-year-old daughter Charlotte as she talked to players before the match.

She was then cheered on by onlookers as she made her way to the world-famous Centre Court.

The crowd took to its feet as the princess entered the arena, applauding for around 30 seconds. Catherine waved back as she took her seat in the royal box, close to actors Tom Cruise, Zendaya, and Hugh Jackman.

Catherine last month tentatively returned to UK public life for the first time since her diagnosis, attending a military parade in London to mark King Charles III's official birthday.

It came nearly three months after the princess revealed she was receiving chemotherapy treatment. She had not been seen at a public engagement since a Christmas Day service last year.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)