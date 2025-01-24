"Freedom Of Speech...": Centre On UK Protests Over 'Emergency' Movie

The External Affairs Ministry is in touch with United Kingdom authorities over reports that screenings of actor Kangana Ranaut's new film 'Emergency' - based on the Emergency imposed by former Prime Minister Indira Gandhi in 1975 - in that country are being obstructed.

"We have seen reports on how the film 'Emergency', being screened in several halls, was being obstructed. We consistently raise concerns with the UK regarding incidents of violent protest and intimidation by anti-India elements... freedom of speech and expression cannot be applied selectively."

"Those obstructing it (the film screening) must be held accountable," the ministry said.

"We hope the UK will take appropriate action against those responsible. Our High Commission in London remains in touch with our community members for their safety..." it added.

The reference was to reports that people in northwest London had been threatened by "masked Khalistani terrorists", who burst into a theatre showing Ms Ranaut's new film.

#WATCH | Delhi: MEA Spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal says, "We have also seen several reports on how the film, 'Emergency', which was being screened in several halls was being obstructed. We consistently raise concerns with the UK Government regarding incidents of violent protest and… pic.twitter.com/UULvcx3QLP — ANI (@ANI) January 24, 2025

Bob Blackman, a MP for the Conservative Party, said, "On Sunday, many of my constituents gathered and paid for a screening of 'Emergency' in the Harrow Vue cinema. After about 30 or 40 minutes, masked Khalistani terrorists burst in, threatened audience members and forced the screening to end."

Similar disruptions of the "very controversial" film were reported from Wolverhampton, Birmingham, and Manchester, prompting at least two movie theatre chains to pull the film.

"The film is very controversial, and I am not commenting on its quality or content... but I defend the right of my constituents, and other members' constituents, to be able to view it and make a decision on it. It covers the period when Indira Gandhi was Prime Minister of India," he said.

According to reports, some British Sikh groups, such as the Sikh Press Association, had organised protests against what they said was an "anti-Sikh" movie, and that these had resulted in disrupted shows in the towns named above.

Ms Ranaut's 'Emergency' faced a torrid time getting past the censors in India after Sikh organisations objected to its release. They accused the film's makers - Ms Ranaut is one of the producers - of misrepresenting the Sikh community and twisting historical facts.

NDTV Explains | Kangana Ranaut's 'Emergency' Stuck. What Are The Objections

Responding to these concerns, government sources acknowledged the fact "there is some sensitive content" and that religious sentiments could not be hurt.

After months of back-and-forth between the Censor Board and the courts, the film was cleared mid-November - after making three cuts and providing sources for certain controversial dialogues - and slotted for a January 17 release.

With input from agencies

