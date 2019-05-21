Kami Rita Sherpa Creates Record Again, Climbs Mt Everest For 24th Time

The 50-year-old mountaineer successfully climbed the Mount Everest at 6:38 am.

Just a week after breaking his own record for the most number of summits on Mount Everest, Kami Rita Sherpa yet again climbed the world's highest mountain today morning.

By achieving this feat, he has become the only mountaineer in the world to hold the record for the most Everest summits.

The 50-year-old mountaineer successfully climbed the Mount Everest at 6:38 am from the Nepal side.

Kami Rita has already climbed most of the peaks, including Kangchenjunga, Cho-Oyu, Lhotse, and Annapurna among others.

He had achieved the feat of climbing Mount Everest for the 23rd time earlier this month on May 15, 2019.

He had climbed Mount Everest for the very first time in 1994 and he has completed 24 summits to Mount Everest in just 25 years.



