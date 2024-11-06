Advertisement

Harris To Concede Defeat To Trump Early Tomorrow: Report

The Democratic nominee had cancelled her election night speech on Wednesday.

Vice President and Democratic nominee will deliver a speech conceding defeat in the US presidential election to Republican candidate Donald Trump, news agency Reuters has reported. 

The agency quoted sources as saying that Harris would deliver the speech at 6 pm local time (4.30 am IST on Thursday).

On Wednesday, the vice president had cancelled her election night speech after it became clear that former president Trump would cross the magic mark of 270 electoral college votes and return to the White House as the 47th president of the United States.
 

US Election 2024, Kamala Harris, Donald Trump
