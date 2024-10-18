"Opportunity To End War": Kamala Harris Hails Hamas Chief Yahya Sinwar Death

US Vice President and Democratic presidential candidate Kamala Harris on Thursday hailed the death of Hamas chief Yahya Sinwar as a chance to put an end to the war in Gaza.

"This moment gives us an opportunity to finally end the war in Gaza," Harris said, "and it must end such that Israel is secure, the hostages are released, the suffering in Gaza ends."

Israel said Thursday its forces had killed Sinwar.

