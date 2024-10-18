Advertisement

"Opportunity To End War": Kamala Harris Hails Hamas Chief Yahya Sinwar Death

"This moment gives us an opportunity to finally end the war in Gaza," Harris said, "and it must end such that Israel is secure, the hostages are released, the suffering in Gaza ends."

Read Time: 1 min
Washington:

US Vice President and Democratic presidential candidate Kamala Harris on Thursday hailed the death of Hamas chief Yahya Sinwar as a chance to put an end to the war in Gaza.

Israel said Thursday its forces had killed Sinwar.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)

Comments

Yahya Sinwar, Kamala Harris, Israel Hamas War
Artboard Copy Created with Sketch.
