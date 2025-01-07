Kamala Harris Gracious In Defeat As Congress Certifies Donald Trump's Election

It is not a job that she would have had on her bucket list, but a gracious Kamala Harris put on a brave face -- and even a broad grin -- on Monday as she presided over the certification of her defeat to Donald Trump in November's presidential election.

The US Constitution requires that vice presidents -- in their secondary role as president of the Senate -- run the show when Congress holds its joint session to formally tally electoral college votes and name the new president.

The task can be more painful and unpleasant, though, for those statesmen and women such as Harris who end up having to officiate at the confirmation of their own electoral failure.

But Harris's magnanimity could not have been in sharper contrast to Trump's reaction to his defeat to Joe Biden in 2020.

She beamed as she received a standing ovation on reading out her vote total, before declaring that the official count "shall be deemed a sufficient declaration" for Trump to take his oath of office on January 20.

Harris had accepted defeat in November in a timely manner, unlike Trump in 2020, when he pressured government officials and members of Congress to reverse his defeat -- earning himself impeachment and federal indictment.

His claims spurred his supporters to storm the Capitol on January 6, 2021, in a violent bid to stop lawmakers from certifying his loss two months earlier to Joe Biden.

Harris, a former prosecutor, did not indulge in the baseless claims of voter fraud that Trump repeats to this day and launched no legal claims echoing the dozens of frivolous lawsuits that Trump's allies filed in 2020.

During the ceremony itself she exchanged polite small talk with Republican House Speaker Mike Johnson and, afterwards, hosted a press conference to argue for the peaceful transfer of power as a fundamental principle of US democracy.

"I do believe very strongly that America's democracy is only as strong as our willingness to fight for -- every single person, their willingness to fight for -- and respect the importance of our democracy," Harris told reporters.

"Otherwise, it is very fragile, and it will not be able to withstand moments of crisis. And today, America's democracy stood."

Harris lost all the swing states to Trump but was beaten in the popular vote by less than 1.5 percent, making it one of the closest elections in US history.

She has not revealed what she plans next, but has been pressed by allies to run again in 2028 or seek the governorship of her home state, California.

Harris is not the first vice president to have to preside over the certification of her own election defeat.

Richard Nixon in 1960 and Al Gore in 2000 faced the same difficult task after close, contentious elections and approached their duty with the same grace as Harris, generating standing ovations from members of both parties.

(This story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)