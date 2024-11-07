Advertisement

Kamala Harris Dials Trump To Concede Presidential Election, Say Her Aides

Kamala Harris discussed with Donald Trump the importance of a peaceful transfer of power and being a President for all Americans

US Vice President Kamala Harris called Donald Trump on Wednesday to congratulate him for winning the 2024 presidential election, one of her senior aides said, following a bitter and contentious race.

Democrat Harris discussed with Mr Trump the importance of a peaceful transfer of power and being a President for all Americans, said the aide, confirming that Ms Harris will deliver remarks in Washington later today.

During the acrimonious campaign, the Democratic presidential candidate had described Mr Trump as a unique threat to democracy, but her campaign in the end underwhelmed voters.

She will deliver her concession speech in Washington today (2.30 am IST).

Mr Trump had never conceded defeat four years ago when his supporters ransacked the US Capitol. He returned to the White House with wider margins than before despite a criminal conviction, two impeachments while last in office and warnings from his former chief of staff that he was a "fascist."

At 78, Mr Trump will be the oldest President during his inauguration scheduled on January 20. Had Ms Harris won, she would have been the first woman president of the US.

"It's a political victory that our country has never seen before," Mr Trump said earlier today in his victory speech.

