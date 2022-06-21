Kamala Harris Botches Juneteenth History Lesson To Children: Report

Kamala Harris was speaking at National Museum of African American History and Culture in Washington, DC.

Kamala Harris, the Vice-President of United States of America (USA), made a gaffe while addressing students during the Juneteenth holiday on Monday, telling children that Black people were enslaved in America for 400 years. This is more than 150 years longer than the actual time period.

Ms Harris was speaking at National Museum of African American History and Culture in Washington, DC. Ms Harris told a gathering of approximately two dozen primary school-aged students, “I think that we all know today is a day to celebrate the principle of freedom.”

“And think about it in terms of the context of history, knowing that black people in America were not free for 400 years of slavery,” she further said, according to New York Post.

The outlet reported that the first African slaves arrived in the American colonies, in Virginia, in 1619.

A White House official told the Post that the US Vice-President was referring to 400 years since slavery began.

“Let this be a day that is a day to celebrate the principle of freedom, but to speak about it honestly and accurately, both in the context of history and current application,” Harris continued during her inspirational speech.

Ms Harris also shared a post on Twitter on the same day in which she said, “On Juneteenth, we celebrate the return of what was taken from enslaved Black people: freedom that was theirs by birth and right. Let us recommit ourselves to defending our God-given right to freedom and make real the promise of liberty and justice for all.”

Kamala Harris is the first Vice-President of partial African ancestry. She also said that Juneteenth, which became a federal holiday last year and is based on a Texas emancipation celebration, is also an occasion to reflect on the essence of freedom.

