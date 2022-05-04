Kailia Posey, Reality Star And Grinning Girl In Popular GIF, Dies By Suicide

Kailia Posey was a star on American reality show 'Toddlers and Tiaras'.

Kailia Posey, who had featured in the American reality TV series 'Toddlers and Tiaras' died by suicide in Washington, her family said in a statement. Ms Posey, 16, was one of the most recognisable faces on the internet and had become a viral GIF known as 'Grinning Girl'.

“Although she was an accomplished teenager with a bright future ahead of her, unfortunately in one impetuous moment, she made the rash decision to end her earthly life,” the family said in a statement.

Calling her a high achiever, the family added, "She won countless crowns & trophies after competing on the pageant circuit her entire life. Her highly acclaimed talent as a contortionist had already led to professional touring job offers, and she had recently been selected to be a cheerleader at her high school next fall.”

The heart-breaking news of the teen's death was initially shared by Kailia Posey's mother, Marcy Posey Gatterman, in a Facebook post on Monday night. "I don't have words or any thoughts. A beautiful baby girl is gone. Please give us privacy as we mourn the loss of Kailia. My baby forever," she wrote.

Several publications reported that Ms Posey's body was found at Birch Bay State Park in Washington state, just a few miles from the Canadian border, on Wednesday.

The family has set up a donation fund in her name to support others who are at risk of suicide.

Kailia Posey was a star on 'Toddlers and Tiaras', which aired on TLC from 2009 to 2013. The show featured families who prepared their kids to take part in beauty pageants.