Kabul Attack Live Updates: Four Gunmen Inside Intercontinental Hotel

Kabul: Four gunmen attacked Kabul's Intercontinental Hotel on Saturday and started shooting at guests, an Afghan official was quoted as saying by the AFP news agency.
This is not the first time that Kabul's Intercontinental Hotel has been targeted. In 2011, 21 people, including 10 civilians, were killed in a suicide attack.
Here are the live updates on the Kabul attack.
While it shares the same name, the hotel in Kabul is not part of InterContinental Hotels Group (IHG), which issued a statement in 2011 saying that "the hotel Inter-continental in Kabul is not part of IHG and has not been since 1980", Reuters reported.
Hotel manager Ahmad Haris Nayab, who managed to escape unhurt, said the attackers had managed to get inside and people were fleeing amid bursts of gunfire on all sides, but he could say nothing about any casualties, according to Reuters news agency.
A seminar was underway at first floor of Kabul Intercontinental Hotel when three armed men were said to have opened fire on participants, mostly provincial directors of ministry of IT. One room has been completely burnt down by assailants.
A guest who is hiding in his room in the hotel, told AFP that he could hear gunfire. "I don't know if the attackers are inside the hotel but I can hear gunfire from somewhere near the first floor," AFP quoted the guest as saying.
"We are hiding in our rooms. I beg the security forces to rescue us as soon as possible before they reach and kill us," the guest said.
The fourth floor of the hotel is on fire, according to an official from the National Directorate of Security.
The gunmen were exchanging fire with security forces, an interior ministry spokesman said.
Details of the attack, including information on any casualties, were unclear but the attackers appeared to have included suicide bombers, ministry spokesman Najib Danish was quoted as saying by Reuters.
