Kabul Attack Live Updates: Four Gunmen Inside Intercontinental Hotel

World | Edited by | Updated: January 21, 2018 00:09 IST
Hostage situation has been reported at the hotel.

Kabul:  Four gunmen attacked Kabul's Intercontinental Hotel on Saturday and started shooting at guests, an Afghan official was quoted as saying by the AFP news agency.

Here are the live updates on the Kabul attack.




Jan 21, 2018
00:07 (IST)
While it shares the same name, the hotel in Kabul is not part of InterContinental Hotels Group (IHG), which issued a statement in 2011 saying that "the hotel Inter-continental in Kabul is not part of IHG and has not been since 1980", Reuters reported.

Jan 21, 2018
00:04 (IST)
Hotel manager Ahmad Haris Nayab, who managed to escape unhurt, said the attackers had managed to get inside and people were fleeing amid bursts of gunfire on all sides, but he could say nothing about any casualties, according to Reuters news agency. 

Jan 20, 2018
23:28 (IST)
A seminar was underway at first floor of Kabul Intercontinental Hotel when three armed men were said to have opened fire on participants, mostly provincial directors of ministry of IT. One room has been completely burnt down by assailants. 
Jan 20, 2018
23:24 (IST)
Intercontinental Hotel was targeted in 2011 also. 21 people, including 10 civilians, were killed in  the suicide attack. 
Jan 20, 2018
23:22 (IST)
A guest who is hiding in his room in the hotel, told AFP that he could hear gunfire. "I don't know if the attackers are inside the hotel but I can hear gunfire from somewhere near the first floor," AFP quoted the guest as saying.

"We are hiding in our rooms. I beg the security forces to rescue us as soon as possible before they reach and kill us," the guest said. 
Jan 20, 2018
23:22 (IST)
The fourth floor of the hotel is on fire, according to an official from the National Directorate of Security. 
Jan 20, 2018
23:11 (IST)
The gunmen were exchanging fire with security forces, an interior ministry spokesman said.

Details of the attack, including information on any casualties, were unclear but the attackers appeared to have included suicide bombers, ministry spokesman Najib Danish was quoted as saying by Reuters.
