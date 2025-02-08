Justin Trudeau Warns Donald Trump's Canada Annexation Threat Is A "Real Thing"

Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau believes US President Donald Trump's threat to annexe Canada to make it the 51st state of America is a "real thing" to access its vast supply of critical minerals. The outgoing Prime Minister made the response during a summit of business and labour leaders called to coordinate a response to Trump's looming threat of a 25 per cent tariff on all Canadian imports.

"I suggest that not only does the Trump administration know how many critical minerals we have but that may be even why they keep talking about absorbing us and making us the 51st state," he said in closed-door remarks, according to news agency AFP.

"They're very aware of our resources, of what we have and they very much want to be able to benefit from those...But Mr Trump has it in mind that one of the easiest ways of doing that is absorbing our country. And it is a real thing," he further said.

The comments were made after media left the room, but were reportedly audible on a speaker outside the hall and were heard by the Toronto Star and public broadcaster CBC.

In opening remarks at the summit, Trudeau said Ottawa would continue to work to address Trump's concerns about fentanyl and migrants, even if Canada was not a significant contributor to either problem in the United States.

But beyond the immediate tariff threat, the Liberal leader said Canada should be prepared for "what may be a more challenging long-term political situation with the United States."

'Sovereignty Non-negotiable'

Asked about Trudeau's comments on the sidelines of the summit, and whether Ottawa was concerned Trump's annexation threat was genuine, Industry Minister Francois-Philippe Champagne told AFP that "No one can question the sovereignty of Canada."

"Our American friends understand that they need Canada for their economic security, they need Canada for their energy security and they need Canada for their national security," he said.

Responding to reporters' questions about Trudeau's comments, Trade Minister Anita Anand also said Canada was resolved to resist any US expansionism.

"There will be no messing with the 49th parallel, period," she said, referring to the US-Canadian border.

Trump's Threat

Earlier this week, Trump backed away from tariffs that would have crippled Canada's economy, granting America's northern neighbour and one of its largest trading partners a 30-day reprieve for further negotiations. But the US President continued to mock Canadian sovereignty, repeating his description of the country as the "51st state" on social media and repeatedly calling Trudeau "governor" instead of prime minister.

Trump said tariffs are necessary to force Canadian action on the flow of the drug fentanyl and migrants -- neither of which are in fact prominent issues on the border -- but has also complained about trade deficits.