Trudeau Slaps 25% Tariffs On US, Calls Trump's Trade War "Dumb Thing To Do"

Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau has vowed to fight back against the United States' sweeping tariffs on Canadian imports, calling it a "trade war" that will "first and foremost harm American families". Trudeau emphasised that Canadians are "reasonable" and "polite," but will not back down from a fight, especially when the country's well-being is at stake.

On Tuesday, speaking from Parliament Hill, Trudeau criticised US President Donald Trump's decision, saying that tariffs are a "very dumb thing to do." He also questioned the logic of working with Vladimir Putin, whom Trudeau called a "murderer and a dictator," while imposing tariffs on Canada, a close ally and partner.

"Today the United States has launched a trade war against Canada. Its closest partner and ally, its closest friend", Trudeau said.

In response to the US tariffs, Canada will implement 25% tariffs on $155 billion worth of American goods, starting with $30 billion worth of goods immediately, and the remaining $125 billion worth of goods in 21 days. Trudeau also announced plans to challenge US's "illegal actions" or tariffs at the World Trade Organisation, citing a violation of the free trade agreement between the two countries.

The moment U.S. tariffs came into effect this morning, so did the Canadian response.



Canada will be implementing 25% tariffs against $155 billion of American products.



Starting with $30 billion worth of goods immediately, and the remaining $125 billion in 21 days' time. — Justin Trudeau (@JustinTrudeau) March 4, 2025

Trudeau addressed the American public, warning that the tariffs will lead to inflation and harm American jobs, particularly in workplaces that rely on materials or consumers from Canada. He urged Trump to reconsider, saying that the two countries should work together to ensure "prosperity for North Americans".

"They have chosen to sabotage their agenda," Trudeau adds. "There is absolutely no justification or need for these tariffs today."

The Canadian government has also announced measures to support Canadians affected by the trade war, including expanding support for those who lose their jobs and helping businesses stay afloat. Trudeau assured Canadians that the government will "relentlessly fight" to protect the economy.

He addressed the fentanyl issue and insisted that Trump's claim that Canada is unwilling to fight it is "totally false".

Trudeau also said that Trump wants to see a total collapse of the Canadian economy just so that it will become easier to annex Canada, while reiterating that that will never happen and "Canada will never be the 51st state".

Trudeau, who is the outgoing Prime Minister of Canada has been in power since 2015 and is due to be replaced as the leader of the governing Liberal Party on Sunday.

"We are Canadians," Trudeau added. "We are going to fight and we are going to win."

