Justin Timberlake Was 'Wasted' Before Drink Driving Arrest, Say Witnesses

Justin Timberlake was dining and drinking at The American Hotel

Pop star Justin Timberlake was arrested early Tuesday morning in the Hamptons on charges of driving while intoxicated or impaired (DWI). Despite Timberlake's claim that he only had "one martini" during his night out, sources suggest he was actually “wasted”.



Later, the star was produced before the court on one charge of DWI and released from police custody in New York, CNN reported.



According to the arrest report, officers detected a "strong odour of an alcoholic beverage". The pop star-turned-actor also received citations for running a stop sign and failing to stay in his lane.



Timberlake refused three attempts at a breathalyser test during the incident, reported Page Six.



The 43-year-old was dining and drinking at The American Hotel, according to NBC News. The hotel offers a wide range of beverages, including single malt Scotch whiskies and Armagnacs, with some bottles priced up to $5,100.



"At one point, just before closing, somebody got up to go to the bathroom and left his drink on the table. When the guy came back, Justin was drinking his drink," an insider told The NY Post. "The guy goes, 'Justin, that's my drink!'"



It remains unclear what exactly the singer was drinking or what he accidentally sipped from the other person's drink.



Timberlake was reportedly visiting the hotel "with a bunch of friends."



“There were cops stationed outside where he was having dinner" and they "pulled out and they pulled him over for a traffic violation," said the outlet.



The police officer, who pulled him over, reportedly did not recognise the former boy band star. "His friends were telling the police, 'Let him go, let him go,'" a source said, as Timberlake reportedly muttered, “This is going to ruin the tour.”



The cop, who allegedly "didn't even know" the Grammy winner, replied, "What tour?" Timberlake answered, "The world tour."



Justin Timberlake's ‘The Forget Tomorrow' world tour started on April 29.