Amul Thapar Not On Donald Trump's Shortlist For US Supreme Court: Report

Amul Thapar is the US' first Article III judge of South Asian descent. (File Photo)

Indian-American judge Amul Thapar has not made it to the shortlist of three candidates from among which US President Donald Trump is likely to nominate his pick for the US Supreme Court justice, a media report said today.



Mr Trump is likely to announce his nominees to replace Supreme Court Justice Anthony Kennedy on Monday. The US President, according to the White House, has interviewed seven candidates from his master list of 25 judges.



Mr Thapar, 49, a Cincinnati-based federal appeals court judge, was among the first four candidates interviewed by Mr Trump on July 2. The three others interviewed were justices Brett Kavanaugh, Amy Coney Barrett and Raymond Kethledge. A day later Trump interviewed three other individuals.



According to National Public Radio (NPR), President Trump has reduced the names of the potential nominees to three judges -- Brett Kavanaugh, Amy Coney Barrett and Raymond Kethledge. The first two are the top contenders for the position, said NPR.



While final nominees will be known only when Mr Trump makes the announcement, this would be for the second time that Mr Thapar might not be able to make it to the final cut after being interviewed by Trump. Mr Thapar was on the shortlist of candidates after judge Antonin Scalia died in 2016. Trump finally nominated judge Neil Gorsuch.



Talking to reporters travelling with him to Montana abroad Air Force One, Mr Trump said he has interviewed some "extraordinarily talented and brilliant" people during the process. "I'm very, very happy with them and we will pick somebody who will be outstanding, hopefully for many years to come," he said.



