Juneteenth Day 2022: Date And Why Is The Day Celebrated

Juneteenth Day is observed on June 19.

Juneteenth Day, also known as Juneteenth Independence Day, is observed to commemorate the end of slavery in the US. The day is marked by the African Americans since the late 1800s.

It was only last year when US President Joe Biden signed the legislation that laid the foundation of Juneteenth as a federal holiday. Also known as Freedom Day, or Emancipation Day, it is observed on June 19.

For Juneteenth Day 2022 observance, President Biden said, “Juneteenth is a day to reflect on both bondage and freedom — a day of both pain and purpose. It is, in equal measure, a remembrance of both the long, hard night of slavery and subjugation, as well as a celebration of the promise of a brighter morning to come. “

“It is also a day to celebrate the power and resilience of Black Americans, who have endured generations of oppression in the ongoing journey toward equal justice, equal dignity, equal rights, and equal opportunity in America,” he added.

Juneteenth Day: History

It was in 1985 when African Americans enslaved in Galveston, Texas, were told that they have been set free. With the announcement, which was made by General Gordon Granger, the Emancipation Proclamation came into effect. The Proclamation was issued by President Abraham Lincoln almost two and a half years ago on January 1, 1863, reported Juneteenth.com.