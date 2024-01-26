Video: This Pakistani Bouncy Castle Is Officially Named The Largest In The World

The inflatable structure has a maximum capacity of 200 people.

Guinness World Records has declared Jumbo Jump in Karachi, Pakistan, as the world's largest inflatable castle. The record-breaking attraction measures an impressive 15,295.51 square feet, officially surpassing the previous record-holder, Dubai's JumpX, which achieved the title in January 2023. Unveiled in November, Jumbo Jump is designed to draw more tourists to Pakistan and boasts a maximum capacity of 200 people. The inflatable castle offers an array of engaging features, including a slide, climbing walls, and charming castle-themed decorations.

According to Guinness World Records, Jumbo Jump considers itself to be a one-stop destination for excitement and wonder, with the playground being accompanied by an assault course, a photo booth, and another toon-themed bounce house. Founder Safeer Khan attempted to create more diverse entertainment options for Pakistan and for it to be a source of joy and excitement for the community.

The bouncy castle comprises a slide, climbing walls, various embellishments, and ample space for jumping. The entire process of creating this inflatable structure, which includes planning, design, and careful material selection for safety and meeting the record-breaking size, spanned a period of six months. The primary frame is constructed from PVC tarpaulin, adorned with vibrant and lively primary colors reminiscent of a circus.

Remarkably, the inflation process only required a brief 10 minutes. Precise measurements of the castle were ensured using fiberglass survey tape and a laser distance meter. Jumbo Jump anticipates that this record-breaking attraction will attract more tourists to visit Pakistan.