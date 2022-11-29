Julia Roberts Post Rare Photo Of Twins Hazel And Finn On Their 18th Birthday

The actor is married to cinematographer Danny Moder for 20 years

Hollywood actor Julia Roberts posted a rare throwback picture of her twins to mark their 18th birthday. Julia's children, Hazel and Finn Moder turned 18 on Monday (November 28).

Along with the picture, Julia wrote, "18 Love you."

In the picture, the Oscar winner can be seen holding one of the twins while the other looked on. The actor can be seen standing in a kitchen wearing a white dress.

Check out the picture here:

The picture has around 3,81,715 likes on Instagram with several comments. Actor Rita Wilson who co-starred with Roberts in Runaway Bride commented on the photo, "It can't be!!!! Happy Birthday!!!"

Celebrity stylist Elizabeth Stewart wrote, "Happy birthday kiddos!"

The Pretty Woman actor often posts pictures of her children. Last year, she posted an old photo of Hazel and Finn for their 17th birthday.

In the caption, she wrote, "17 of the Sweetest years of life."

The actor is married to cinematographer Danny Moder for 20 years. The couple tied the knot in July 2002 and have three children.

