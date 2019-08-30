Judge Rejects Challenge By Opponents Of UK Parliament Suspension

A Scottish judge on Friday rejected a legal challenge to stop Prime Minister Boris Johnson suspending parliament, in a blow for opponents of the controversial move.

Judge Raymond Doherty dismissed the request from a cross-party group of parliamentarians for an interim injunction ahead of a full hearing on the case expected next week.

Get Breaking news, live coverage, and Latest News from India and around the world on NDTV.com. Catch all the Live TV action on NDTV 24x7 and NDTV India. Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram for latest news and live news updates.