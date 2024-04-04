Juan Perez, Crowned World's Oldest Man By Guinness, Dies At 114

Juan Vicente also survived COVID-19 in 2020

Venezuelan Juan Vicente Perez Mora, named by Guinness World Records as the oldest man in the world has died just weeks before his 115th birthday.

Guinness awarded him the distinction on February 4, 2022, when he was 112 years and 253 days after Saturnino de le Fuento Garcia died weeks earlier.

He attributed his longevity to "working hard, resting on holidays, going to bed early, drinking a glass of aguardiente every day, loving God, and always carrying him in his heart."

Governor Freddy Bernal said on X, "With deep sadness and pain we say goodbye to this archetype of Tachirense man, humble, hardworking, peaceful, enthusiastic about family and tradition."

Mr Mora was the father of 11, and 41 grandchildren, 18 great-grandchildren, and 12 great-great-grandchildren.

"At the age of five years old, he started working with his dad and brothers in agriculture and assisted with sugar cane and coffee harvesting," a Guinness statement from 2022 said.

Perez went on to become a sheriff and was responsible for resolving land and family disputes, while still working in agriculture.

After living through both World Wars, seeing the invention of the television, and witnessing the landing of a man on the moon, Juan Vicente also survived COVID-19 in 2020.

President Nicolas Maduro of Venezuela also paid tribute to Perez on social media, writing: "Juan Vicente Perez Mora has transcended into eternity at 114 years old. I send my hugs and condolences to his family and to all the people of El Cobre, Tachira state. May God receive him in his holy glory."



