Joshua Wong, Hong Kong Democracy Activist, Barred From Election

"I strongly condemn the government for conducting political screening and censorship, depriving me of my political rights," Joshua Wong said in a statement on his Facebook page.

World | | Updated: October 29, 2019 09:34 IST
Joshua Wong said he had been barred from standing in an upcoming local election. (File)


Hong Kong: 

Hong Kong democracy activist Joshua Wong said Tuesday he had been barred from standing in an upcoming local election, after months of protests in the city.

"I strongly condemn the government for conducting political screening and censorship, depriving me of my political rights," he said in a statement on his Facebook page.



