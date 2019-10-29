Joshua Wong, Hong Kong Democracy Activist, Barred From Election

Joshua Wong said he had been barred from standing in an upcoming local election. (File)

Hong Kong democracy activist Joshua Wong said Tuesday he had been barred from standing in an upcoming local election, after months of protests in the city.

"I strongly condemn the government for conducting political screening and censorship, depriving me of my political rights," he said in a statement on his Facebook page.

Get Breaking news, live coverage, and Latest News from India and around the world on NDTV.com. Catch all the Live TV action on NDTV 24x7 and NDTV India. Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram for latest news and live news updates.