US pharmaceutical giant Johnson & Johnson on Tuesday proposed an $8.9 billion settlement to resolve years-long lawsuits claiming that its talcum powder products caused cancer.

The New Jersey-based company said the proposed settlement, which still needs court approval, "will equitably and efficiently resolve all claims arising from cosmetic talc litigation."

