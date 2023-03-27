Johnny Depp Relocates To Somerset Following Defamation Trial Against Amber Heard

Johnny Depp purchased 'Somerset Mansion' for 13 million pounds in 2014.

Actor Johnny Depp, who gained immense popularity during the highly publicised defamation trial against his ex-wife Amber Heard, has now moved to Somerset, in the United Kingdom. He stated that he prefers living a quiet life in the country, as per a report in the Independent, citing Somerset Life Magazine.

The Downton Abbey-like residence, Somerset Mansion, with its 12 bedrooms and eight baths spread across 850 acres, was bought by the 59-year-old actor for 13 million pounds in 2014.

"I just love places with character. I have various houses in various places and they all mean something special. I don't have them just to say I own them, I have them for use and because they are a bit special," he told the magazine.

He further said that "one of the many things I love about Britain" is that "everywhere you go there is history and buildings with great character."

The 'Pirates Of The Caribbean' star continued by saying that he can now enter stores "without being surrounded by people wanting selfies," which he doesn't mind "up to a point," but it might occasionally get "a little too crowded."

Mr Depp added, "British people are cool and will greet you as if you are a neighbour - without going over the top. I like going to places, seeing things and meeting people - but I'm not the great extrovert that people think."

"In truth, I'm quite a shy person," he continued. "That's one of the great things about Britain, and especially Somerset. I can just be me - and that's nice," Mr Depp remarked.

In December, it was reported that Mr Depp and his ex-wife Amber Heard settled their defamation case, with the actress agreeing to pay her former husband $1 million over claims he physically abused her. In a post on Instagram, Ms Heard said she was dropping an appeal against the $10 million payout she had been ordered to make by a jury because she "simply cannot go through" another trial.

"After a great deal of deliberation, I have made a very difficult decision to settle the defamation case. I make this decision having lost faith in the American legal system, where my unprotected testimony served as entertainment and social media fodder," the Aquaman actress said.