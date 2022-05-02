Johnny Depp Laughs In Court As Bodyguard Is Asked About Actor's Genitals

Johnny Depp couldn't help but laugh in court. (File)

During the interrogation, Johnny Depp burst into laughter when Amber Heard's lawyer asked his bodyguard if he had seen his genitals when he allegedly urinated in the lobby of their home in Australia.

Johnny Depp couldn't help but laugh in court, this time his bodyguard was asked if he had ever seen the 'Pirates of the Caribbean' star's exposed penis, reported by People magazine.

A defamation proceeding against Johnny Depp's ex-wife Amber Heard has been underway since April 11 in the suburbs of Washington DC, causing some laughter in recent courtrooms.

In a Zoom testimony, Heard's lawyer Malcolm Connolly, who still works for the actor, was questioned whether it's true or not that Depp was urinating in the foyer of the home.

He and his ex-wife Heard were renting in Australia in 2015 while filming "Pirates of the Caribbean: Dead Men Tell No Tales."

According to People magazine, Connolly confirmed that he heard a noise inside the home and when he entered saw Johnny in the foyer.

When Amber's lawyer asked, "And Mr Depp was trying to urinate in the foyer, wasn't he?" Connolly said, "No".

The lawyer continued with his questions and asked, "Mr Depp had his penis out, didn't he?"

The British bodyguard denied and said, "I think I would've remembered seeing Mr Depp's penis". The actor reacted by bursting into laughter, shaking his head and hiding his face in his arm while laughing.

The 'Blow' star (58) has accused Heard (36) of defamation in 2018, due to an op-ed she wrote for 'The Washington Post' in which she opened up about surviving domestic violence, but she did not mention his name in the article.

The couple met on the 'Rum Diary' set in 2011 and got married in 2015. However, the marriage was short-lived. They split in May 2016, and Heard accused the actor of sexual abuse. Depp denied the claims, and they settled their divorce in August 2016.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)