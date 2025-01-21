Senator John Fetterman Attends Trump Inauguration In Hoodie And Shorts

As Donald Trump took the oath of office for his second term as US President, an unlikely contender grabbed the spotlight: Democratic Senator John Fetterman. Monday's presidential inauguration was moved indoors due to freezing temperatures forecasted as low as -11 degrees Celsius. While most attendees were in formals befitting the occasion and the weather, Fetterman strode into the US Capitol wearing grey shorts, a black hoodie and black On Cloud sneakers.

Senator John Fetterman arrives at the inauguration in gym shorts



The Senator's unorthodox look has now become a talking point. An X user wrote, “Bro woke up, slid into his slip ons and came to the inauguration.”

Another X user said, “Fetterman's slovenly appearance is a symptom of growing up spoiled and privileged. An actual working class person would never show up to an important work event dressed like this.”

“You gotta love this guy. Totally incorruptible,” a comment read.

Known for his signature casual style, the Pennsylvania Democrat has become synonymous with hoodies and shorts, an image reinforced when Senate dress code rules were loosened in 2023 to accommodate less formal attire. "Aren't there more important things we should be talking about rather than if I dress like a slob?" he told MSNBC at the time.

Fetterman's recent wardrobe choice brings to mind Bernie Sanders' viral mittens at the 2020 inauguration.

The senator, who stands at 6'8", previously explained in a CNN interview that finding formal wear for his frame was challenging and that comfort was his priority. "Nobody has come to me directly and said the world will burn if you wear a hoodie," he said, adding he is defined by his work, not his wardrobe.

Trump's inauguration itself had its share of memorable moments. Singer Carrie Underwood's rendition of America the Beautiful turned into an impromptu acapella performance due to a technical glitch, while Melania Trump's wide-brimmed hat turned an attempt by the President to kiss her into an awkward air kiss. The event drew a range of attendees, including tech moguls Elon Musk, Jeff Bezos, and Mark Zuckerberg, alongside influencers Logan and Jake Paul.

The day also stirred controversy with Trump's proposal to rename the Gulf of Mexico to the “Gulf of America” and his decision to pardon 1,500 January 6 Capitol riot protesters.