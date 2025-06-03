John Brenkus, Emmy-Winning Host Of ESPN's 'Sport Science', Dies At 54

Quick Read Summary is AI generated, newsroom reviewed. John Brenkus, Emmy-winning host of Sport Science, has died at 54. His death was confirmed via a post on his official X account. Brenkus battled depression, losing his fight on May 31, 2025.

John Brenkus, the Emmy Award-winning host and co-creator of ESPN's acclaimed series Sport Science, has died at the age of 54. The news was confirmed through a post on his official X account, which said the television personality had been battling depression.

"John lost his fight with this terrible illness on May 31, 2025," the statement read, requesting privacy for his grieving family and friends. It also urged those struggling with depression to seek help.

Brenkus was also the founder of Brinx.TV and co-founder of the production company Base Productions. Widely recognised for bringing scientific insight into the world of sports, Sport Science used technology to break down athletic performance and debunk sports myths. The show first aired on FOX Sports in 2007 before moving to ESPN, where it went on to win six Emmys.

In 2023, Brenkus publicly spoke about his mental health struggles in a candid conversation with his ESPN colleague and former NFL player Marcellus Wiley. Recounting a particularly dark period after he had sold his company and was living in Park City, Utah, Brenkus described experiencing severe depression and suicidal thoughts.

"I was flat-out suicidal," he revealed, adding that his dog, Zeppelin, ultimately saved his life by interrupting his suicide attempt. Following that experience, Brenkus sought professional help and eventually found support through a psychiatrist in Virginia. He said at the time that he had not experienced depression since then.

Wiley reposted the announcement of Brenkus' death with a brief tribute, writing "RIP" alongside prayer and heart emojis.

Remembered as "an innovator, an entertainer and an educator," Brenkus leaves behind a legacy that redefined how fans understand sports through the lens of science.