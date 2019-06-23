John Bolton Warns Iran To Not Mistake US "Prudence" For "Weakness"

The US National Security Advisor's remarks come after Donald Trump called off a planned attack on Iran in response to Tehran downing a US drone on Thursday.

World | | Updated: June 23, 2019 14:44 IST
John Bolton also said US military is rebuilt new and "ready to go". (FILE PHOTO)


Jerusalem: 

US National Security Advisor John Bolton warned Tehran on Sunday of misinterpreting as "weakness" President Donald Trump's last-minute cancellation of a retaliatory strike on Iran.

"Neither Iran nor any other hostile actor should mistake US prudence and discretion for weakness," said Bolton ahead of a meeting with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu in Jerusalem. 

"Our military is rebuilt new and ready to go," he added, after Trump called off a planned attack on Iran in response to Tehran downing a US drone on Thursday.



(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)

