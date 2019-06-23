John Bolton Warns Iran To Not Mistake US 'Prudence' For 'Weakness'

John Bolton also said US military is rebuilt new and "ready to go". (FILE PHOTO)

US National Security Advisor John Bolton warned Tehran on Sunday of misinterpreting as "weakness" President Donald Trump's last-minute cancellation of a retaliatory strike on Iran.

"Neither Iran nor any other hostile actor should mistake US prudence and discretion for weakness," said Bolton ahead of a meeting with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu in Jerusalem.

"Our military is rebuilt new and ready to go," he added, after Trump called off a planned attack on Iran in response to Tehran downing a US drone on Thursday.