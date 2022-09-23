Joelle Rich: 5 Points On Lawyer Who Is Dating Johnny Depp

According to People magazine, Ms Rich is married but separated from her husband, and her divorce may not be finalised yet. The outlet further said that the lawyer has two children with her estranged husband.

Joelle Rich studied at the University of Birmingham, in England, from 2003 to 2006 from where she earned her degree in law. She then went to BPP Law School in London from 2006 to 2007.

The 37-year-old is based in London an works as a partner at international law firm Schillings, according to her LinkedIn profile. The company's website says Ms Rich "helps individuals and families in the public eye protect their privacy and reputations" and has "expertise in libel, privacy and copyright disputes".

Ms Rich was not a part of Mr Depp's legal team during his defamation case against ex wife Amber Heard but attended several proceedings inside the courtroom to show support to the actor.