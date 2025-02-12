Joe Rogan Warns Democrats Are Heading "Off A Cliff" After Trump's Win

Television host-podcaster Joe Rogan has criticised the Democratic Party for refusing to adjust after President Donald Trump's 2024 election win. He took aim at mainstream left-leaning media and Democratic leaders, warning that the party would continue to lose support unless it reconnected with voters.

"They're not course-correcting at all," Mr Rogan said on Monday's episode of The Joe Rogan Experience, adding that they were saying "nonsense" and "stupid s**t."

Mr Rogan, once a critic of Trump but later endorsed him, compared the Democratic Party's situation to a buffalo jump - an ancient Indigenous hunting method where buffalo were lured off cliffs. "[Democrats] are going to go off the cliff. There's no way they're not," he said.

The podcaster also claimed traditional media outlets - The New York Times, The Washington Post, CNN, MSNBC - had become propaganda machines and said he didn't "trust them."

"They're all full of propaganda, and so that's why the internet rose. It's not because there was some sort of a f**king right-wing conspiracy, heavily funded."

He said those were "state-controlled mainstream media", accusing it of orchestrating a unified narrative. Different programmes repeat the exact same words, exact same phrases, he said.

He also blamed left-leaning media figures for failing to resonate with voters, claiming they all "f**king suck."

"None of these people are people that people can relate to and like," he said.

While Mr Rogan has been vocal in his criticism of Democrats, he has consistently distanced himself from partisan labels. "I don't consider myself a Republican. I don't consider myself a Democrat either," he previously said on The Joe Rogan Experience. "I consider myself an American."

He acknowledged that Democrats support many things which "make a lot of sense to me," and that he supports certain causes championed by the party. But he claimed to also back several Republican positions. The idea of ignoring things that "make sense to me because it's coming from the wrong team is just stupid," he said.